Sagittarius, November 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

You’ve never met a truth you didn’t want to share, Sagittarius. Someone asks what you think of their new haircut, and they get your full, unfiltered review. A friend floats a business idea, and you’ve poked three holes in it before they finish the pitch. You don’t mean any harm. You believe people are better off knowing where they stand, and most of the time, you’re right. The trouble comes when your aim is perfect and your delivery leaves a bruise. Jupiter spends November cranking up big feelings and bigger opinions, which makes this the perfect month to work on how your truths come out of your mouth.

The month starts on a friendly note. On the 4th, Venus forms a sextile with Jupiter, and your social life gets a warm, generous glow. You’ll be funny, magnetic, and impossible not to like, the friendliest person at every gathering. Watch how people respond when you lead with warmth. The same feedback you’d normally blurt out goes down a lot easier when it comes with a compliment or a question attached. You don’t have to water down what you think. You just have to remember there’s a person on the other end of it, with feelings, a history, and maybe a rough week you don’t know about.

Videos by VICE

Try an experiment this week. Before you share an opinion no one asked for, count to three.

Some of the time, you’ll still say it, and that’s fine. Other times, you’ll realize the moment calls for a hug or a laugh, and the critique can wait until tomorrow or disappear entirely. Your friends love that you never sugarcoat anything. They also love you for the times you read the mood and give them what they need. Both skills come from the same place, which is how much you care about the people around you. You care enough to tell them the truth. Care enough to choose your timing, too. Delivery is a skill, and like any skill, you get better with practice.

The 16th is the big one. Mars meets Jupiter in Leo, and the energy goes through the roof. Mars brings fire and drive, Jupiter makes everything larger, and Leo adds a flair for the theatrical. You’ll feel bold, confident, and ready to take on the world, which is great for chasing big goals and terrible for keeping your cool in an argument. Opinions you’ve been sitting on could come pouring out all at once. Someone might push back on a belief you hold close, and your first instinct will be to go to war over it.

Pick your battles. A few of them are important, and you’ll know which ones once your heart rate comes down.

Then, on the 18th, the Sun squares Jupiter, and the pressure builds. Squares bring obstacles, and this one can puff up your certainty right when someone needs you to listen. You’ll feel absolutely sure you’re right about something, and you might be. That still won’t make the conversation go well if you lead with a verdict. Give the other person room to get there on their own, and you’ll be amazed at how many of them do. On days like this, burn off the extra fire with a long run or a dance class before you walk into any heated conversation.

Watch out for the “I’m just telling it like it is” moment. You know the one. A family member says something that bothers you at a gathering, a coworker makes a call you disagree with, a friend vents about a choice you warned them against. The words are already halfway out before you check whether anyone wants them. If you catch yourself starting a sentence with “No offense, but,” take that as your cue to stop. Ask a question first. “What do you think you’ll do?” opens more doors than “Here’s what you should do” ever will. You’ll still get your point across, and people will be much more willing to hear it.

On the 22nd, the Sun moves into Sagittarius, and the whole mood lifts. Your season brings a rush of optimism and adventure, and you’ll feel more like yourself than you have in weeks. Make plans that get you out of town or out of your routine, even if it’s just a day trip or a new restaurant across the city. Sagittarius season is also when people naturally look to you for a pep talk, so use your gift for straight talk to hype people up. Your candor is a superpower when you point it toward encouragement. Tell your friends exactly what you love about them. Be detailed with your praise and generous with your belief in them.

On the 28th, Venus forms a second sextile with Jupiter, and it’s a lovely moment for repair. If your mouth got ahead of you mid-month, reach out. A simple “I could’ve said that better” goes a long way, and you’re usually great at owning your stuff once you’ve cooled down. Apologies come naturally to someone who values truth as much as you do, and people notice when you mean them.

Make the call, send the text, and buy the coffee. The people who love you will meet you there.

A few of those conversations might even bring you closer than you were before the blowup, because they’ll see how much you care about getting it right.

Your truth-telling is one of the best things about you, Sagittarius. The world needs people who say what everyone else is thinking, and you’ve never been afraid to be that person. This month asks you to keep that courage and add a little care to it. Think about timing. Think about tone. Think about whether the person in front of you needs a reality check or a cheerleader. You’ll still be the one people come to when they want the truth. They’ll just walk away feeling respected and understood, which makes any truth a lot easier to hear.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.