Sagittarius, September 2026: Your Monthly Horoscope

August gave you a lot to work with. Jupiter in Leo, a Solar Eclipse lighting up your ruling planet’s sign, Mercury-Jupiter aligning to give you the language for what you’d been reaching toward, and then Jupiter trine Saturn retrograde at month’s end asking you to commit to actually building it. By the time September opens, Sagittarius, you’re standing in the aftermath of one of the more consequential months of the year — holding a vision that’s clearer than it was in July, a set of words for it you found in August, and the slightly uncomfortable awareness that now you have to do something with both.

Jupiter is in Leo and direct all month. It makes one notable aspect in September: Mercury is in a sextile to Jupiter on the 21st. One. For a sign whose whole operating system runs on expansion and abundance and the sense that more is always available, a month where your ruling planet mostly just sits there — present, warm, available but not actively amplifying — is an interesting kind of test. It’s not a punishment. It’s the sky stepping back and asking what you do when the external amplification stops. The eclipse gave you the opening. August gave you the language. September gives you the silence in which to actually do something with both.

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That’s not a criticism. It’s an invitation. Sagittarius at its best doesn’t actually need external validation to move — you have a deep internal compass, a set of convictions that function independently of whether anyone or anything is confirming them. The relative stillness of Jupiter this month is the sky asking whether that compass is calibrated. Are you moving toward what you actually believe in, or toward what felt thrilling when the eclipse energy was high? Those are different destinations, and September is long enough that you’ll find out the answer whether you go looking for it or not.

Mars square Saturn retrograde on the 1st opens the month with friction — drive running into restriction, motion meeting an obstacle that won’t move cleanly. Mars is still in Cancer at this point, which means the friction is emotional and instinct-driven rather than strategic. For Sagittarius, this isn’t a direct aspect to your ruling planet, but it charges the first week of September with a sense that something isn’t moving the way you expected. That’s not a sign to push harder. It’s a sign to look more carefully at what the resistance is made of. The month that follows rewards the Sagittarius who asks that question rather than the one who tries to outrun it.

The New Moon in Virgo on the 11th is the month’s grounding event — Virgo’s discerning, detail-oriented energy asking you to get specific about what you’re building and how. After two months of big Leo energy and expansive thinking, a Virgo New Moon is the necessary corrective: not smaller, just more precise. What are the actual steps? What needs to happen first? What have you been gesturing toward that needs to get specific before it can become real? Sagittarius can find this kind of granular thinking tedious, but September is the month the tedium is the work. The vision doesn’t become real until someone does the unglamorous part. This month, that someone is you.

Chiron retrograde re-enters Aries on the 18th, moving back from Taurus. Chiron in Aries is the wound around identity and self-direction — where assertion got tangled with old pain, where moving forward felt like it required leaving something vulnerable behind. For Sagittarius, a sign that leads with conviction and sometimes outruns its own emotional processing, Chiron in Aries is a reminder that the principles you defend so forcefully have personal history underneath them. September is a month where some of that history might surface. You don’t have to resolve it. You do have to acknowledge it.

Mercury sextile Jupiter on the 21st is the month’s gift — your ruling planet making a favorable contact with communication and thinking, opening a day of genuine expansion. For Sagittarius, Mercury sextile Jupiter is one of those aspects where ideas connect, words come easily, and the sense of possibility that’s been more contained in the first three weeks returns in full. Use it. If there’s a conversation you’ve been waiting for the right moment to have, the 21st is that moment. If there’s something you’ve been trying to articulate about where you’re headed, this is the day it becomes articulable.

The Full Moon in Aries on the 26th falls in a fellow fire sign, and for Sagittarius an Aries Full Moon is energizing rather than destabilizing. The emotional peak of the month is about assertion, self-direction, the courage to want something and name it without immediately qualifying it. Aries and Sagittarius share fire’s instinct for moving toward rather than away — and the Full Moon on the 26th, just before Mars enters Leo, confirms that the direction you’ve been holding all month is the right one. You just had to sit with it long enough to be sure.

Then on the 28th, Mars enters Leo and joins Jupiter. Two fire-sign energies converging in the same sign as your ruling planet at month’s end. Mars in Leo is bold, expressive, action-oriented in a way that doesn’t hedge or apologize. Jupiter in Leo has been building belief and creative confidence all summer. Together, they make the last days of September feel considerably more activated than the first three weeks did. The vision gets drive behind it. The intention gets something to move it forward. What September spent most of its time asking you to be patient about starts to gain real traction, and for Sagittarius, that’s the only fuel you ever actually needed — the conviction that what you’re moving toward is the right thing, paired with something that finally lets you move.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Sagittarius! See you next month.