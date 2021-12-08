The Best Gifts for a Sagittarius (That Aren’t a Shot of Adrenaline)

Intergenerational skydiving, tangy cheeses, and vegan protein shakes; the tigers from Siegfried & Roy (RIP), anything made out of chrome, raves, and hiking boots fit for Zeus. These are but a few of the things—in life and cosmic energy—that embody the fire of Sagittarius Season. What do they mean in terms of what to gift a Sagittarius? That’s a little trickier.

After shopping for pensive and mysterious Scorpio gifts in the fall, Sag Season (November 22-December 21) rides in with its saddles blazing, packing all the straightforward gusto of Annie Oakley, and the inexplicably hotness of that top hat raisin guy. Their symbol is fire, and their nature is firm but mutable; they are the hunter of the zodiac who loves to travel and speak frankly. They’ll get high fives from Leos, and tears from sensi Pisces. They also live in the Ninth House of Philosophy, and are ruled by Jupiter (one of the social planets), which is why you might start to notice that your Sag friends seem to be really lucky all the time. Well, they made that luck. They worked hard for the connections they’ve made and the places they’ve traveled—because they aren’t afraid to take risks that might leave them in the dirt sometimes. They think dirt tastes great!

When you’re shopping for a Sagittarius, it’s important to keep that gumption in mind. Look for presents that will strap them in for adventure, from traveling gifts to holographic cowboy hats; tearaway pants to sunglasses worthy of Mad Max. Get your velcro fastened, and let’s shop for the zodiac’s straightest shooter…

The Sagittarius soundtrack

What do Britney Spears, Little Richard, and Jim Morrison have in common? Bangin’ hip movements—and a Sagittarius birthday.

Fasten up, strap in, and get ready to ride

You can bet your Sagittarius will be strapped-in when they leave the house, because who knows what the day could hold for a Yes Person like them? Styling a cool fanny pack to look like a streetwear lord is a must with these bags by Carhartt and The North Face:

And make sure their keys are secure with a brass lock ring:

Tearaway pants

Like a flying squirrel, your Sag baby will rip off their pants in the sweet free-fall that is countertop twerking at the bar on a Monday night. The designer Adam Selman absolutely wins at horny-relaxed athleisure, while Adidas makes a straight-leg, striped pair we love…

The wild card pick? This sick pair of banana motif tearaways.

Clompers

Few others, with the exception of Leo, Aquarius, Taurus, Libra, and maybe a drunk Gemini, will hit the ground running as hard as Sagittarius. Now that hiking boots have fused with streetwear, it’s easier than ever to find tough outdoor shoes, like Salomons, that will look great from the rave to the grave.

A holographic cowboy hat

We can’t exactly explain why, but a Sag is a born hat person. Maybe it’s something to do with the fact that they wear life so well already, so of course any ornamental head gear isn’t going to overshadow their personality. Give them a holographic cowboy hat to have on hand at all times. Ya know, just in case.

Because they’re not afraid to roll the dice

Say what you will about recklessness, but we could all learn a thing or two about risk-taking from Sag kids. These peeps will bet it all for a chance at succeeding in work or love, even if those bets walk the line between inspired and slightly unhinged. Can you blame them? When the payoff is good, it’s really good. Commemorate their bravery with a sleek, Scandinavian Modern steel case for their dice.

Shades for licking the sun

Of course they were an extra in Mad Max: Fury Road, and of course they’re torn between the iconic Over The Top Oakleys and a pair of Gatorade-blue translucent sunglasses.

Beef up their reading zone

Sagittarius lives in the House of Philosophy, which means they’ll carve out a time (and space) for reading and hunkering down on their work. West Elm’s open, mid-century style bookshelf gives them ample storage without taking up too much visual space, and this FLOS desk lamp is totally wireless and rechargeable, so they’re not dragging cords to and fro.

They make coffee like a NASA scientist

Have you ever had coffee from an AeroPress? It’s a bit like the java lover’s luge for beans, because it bangs out a strong cup of coffee or espresso in under one minute with minimal cleanup.

Passport holder

Ever the wanderer, your Sagittarius sure could use a new passport holder for that trip they’ve got planned to a thermal crater.

See you next month, when we’ll shop for Capricorns, our fave hard asses workers of the zodiac.

