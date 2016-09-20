Sailing Time with Lil Yachty: The “Never Switch Up” Official Video and Noisey Raps

Atlanta’s newest rising star, Lil Yachty, is working his way to being the definitive voice of rap’s newest generation​. Since the year started, he’s released two mixtapes including his breakout Lil Boat,​ became one of the stars at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 and made an appearance on Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book album.



In this episode of Noisey Raps, we premiere a video for Yachty’s song “Never Switch Up” and follow him to his back-to-back sold out shows at Santa Ana’s The Observatory. Joined by members of his Sailing Team crew like producer Thegoodperry (f.k.a. Burberry Perry​) and rapper K$upreme, Yachty counts cash, looks for his grill before hitting the stage, and explains why crowdsurfing is like going into a furniture store.

Watch the music video and full episode below, and stay tuned for more Noisey Raps over the fall.​



