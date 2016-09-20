Sailing Time with Lil Yachty: The “Never Switch Up” Official Video and Noisey Raps

Atlanta’s newest rising star, Lil Yachty, is working his way to being the definitive voice of rap’s newest generation. Since the year started, he’s released two mixtapes including his breakout Lil Boat, became one of the stars at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 and made an appearance on Chance The Rapper’s Coloring Book album.
In this episode of Noisey Raps, we premiere a video for Yachty’s song “Never Switch Up” and follow him to his back-to-back sold out shows at Santa Ana’s The Observatory. Joined by members of his Sailing Team crew like producer Thegoodperry (f.k.a. Burberry Perry) and rapper K$upreme, Yachty counts cash, looks for his grill before hitting the stage, and explains why crowdsurfing is like going into a furniture store.
Watch the music video and full episode below, and stay tuned for more Noisey Raps over the fall.