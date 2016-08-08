Sailor Moon Day Party Descends into Debauchery, in Photos

The first Saturday of August marks International Sailor Moon Day (ISMD), a worldwide event in which fans of Sailor Moon meet up to showcase their fandom and love for the series.



In Brooklyn, attendees flocked to Villain in Williamsburg for the ISMD official after party, produced by Marcella Zimmermann with help from The Senpai Project, which was billed as a “celebration of magical girls/boys/x everywhere.” There, guests enjoyed music, dancing, and an shows put on Moshi Moshi who describe themselves as an “anime and video game cover band” and performed an extended version of the Pokémon and Sailor Moon theme songs to the delight of the crowd. Soon after their set, there was a surprise burlesque performance from Le Project Sugoi who presented a sizzling cosplay strip tease, then after more drinks and dancing, Princess Nokia wrapped up the night, as she took the stage to perform her hit “Tomboy”.

We sent photographer Leah James to the event to document all the fun.

