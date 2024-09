This article appears in The Photo Issue 2015

All photos by Irina Rozovsky

Irina Rozovsky (born in Moscow, raised in the US) makes photographs of people and places, transforming external landscapes into interior states. Her work has been published, exhibited, and awarded internationally. She is an assistant professor of photography at Massachusetts College of Art and currently lives in Boston. The photos published here are an excerpt from her ongoing body of work,Salad Days.