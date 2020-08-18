Salami, Bell Pepper, and Olive Frittata Recipe

Serves 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 45 minutes
Ingredients
2 ounces|60 grams pitted castelvetrano olives, crushed by hand
¼ cup|60 ml whole milk
1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt
½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
8 large eggs
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 small red onion, thinly sliced
4 ounces|120 grams diced salami
1 yellow bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and diced
5 ounces|140 grams ricotta cheese
Directions
- Heat the oven to 400°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the olives, milk, salt, pepper, and eggs.
- Heat the oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until just soft, about 3 minutes. Add the salami and pepper and cook until the salami is crisp and the onions are golden, about 3 minutes. Stir in the egg mixture, remove from the heat, and dollop the ricotta over the top. Pop it in the oven and bake until the eggs are puffy and set, about 20 minutes. Set aside for 5 minutes, then slice and serve.
