Salmon and Veggie Foil Packets Recipe

Servings: 2

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

2 (8-ounce|225-gram) salmon fillet

kosher salt, to taste

½ carrot, peeled and julienned

½ medium yellow onion, thinly sliced

8 ounces|225 grams mixed mushrooms

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

¼ cup|60 ml rice vinegar

¼ cup|60 ml soy sauce

Directions

Cut foil into 2 (12-inch) squares and pour about a teaspoon of oil into the bottom of each. Place the salmon, skin-side down, in each piece of foil and top with the vegetables. Season the salmon with salt and top each piece with half of the butter. Bring the front and back of foil together and fold to seal, then fold the sides. When folding the sides, bring the foil slightly upwards, to avoid spilling any juice. Place the foil packets in a large frying pan and cook them over medium for 6 to 7 minutes, then lower the heat to medium-low for an additional 10 minutes. To serve, transfer the foil packets on to separate plates and pour half of both the rice vinegar and soy sauce on each. Serve with a lemon wedge, miso soup, and rice.

