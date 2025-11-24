People Are Injecting Salmon Sperm Into Their Faces and Calling It Skincare

Somewhere between Botox and vampire facials, a new beauty trend has washed ashore: salmon sperm injections. Yes, those words are correct. No, the internet is not okay.

Clinics across the UK are now offering polynucleotide injections, tiny fragments of trout or salmon DNA that get slipped beneath the skin with the promise of regeneration. The BBC reports that the idea behind the treatment is fairly simple. Fish DNA shares enough similarities with ours that it can nudge sluggish cells into producing more collagen and elastin. Fans say the result is smoother, healthier, “Benjamin Button but make it subtle” skin.

Celebrities are fueling the frenzy. Charli XCX told millions of followers she’s “done with fillers” and onto polynucleotides. The Kardashians love it. Even Jennifer Aniston joked about having “salmon skin” on Jimmy Kimmel. If Hollywood is doing something strange to their faces, the rest of us eventually get curious.

Not everyone is thrilled about these treatments. Charlotte Bickley from New York went to clinics looking to get smooth and perfect skin, but she ended up with infections and darker circles under her eyes. “What I got was the opposite of what I expected,” she said after months of dealing with swelling and expensive medical bills. Some people mention their skin feels more moisturized and appears brighter, but others notice little change other than firmer skin.

Dermatologists are also raising a cautious eyebrow. Initial studies on polynucleotides indicate they could play a role in tissue repair and reducing fine lines, but it’s still an emerging area. Dr. John Pagliaro simplified it by saying, “We do not have good, strong data.” Each treatment costs between £200 and £500 per session, which is about $260 to $655, needs several appointments, and hasn’t gained FDA approval yet. In the UK, these are labeled as “medical devices.” This leads to easier regulations and plenty of uncertainty.

That hasn’t stopped demand. Aesthetic clinics have noticed a big increase in interest over the last 18 months. This rise comes from TikTok reviews and the excitement around trying out a new type of facial. The idea of putting marine DNA into your skin and just crossing your fingers feels very futuristic, like something straight out of 2025. It exists in this odd mix of beauty trends, biohacking, and consumer madness. When regular serums don’t cut it, why not go for something that seems like skincare sushi?

For anyone who prefers their anti-aging routine without a side of trout, there are plenty of effective, science-backed skincare products that don’t require needles, fish, or the courage of a reality-show contestant.

Safer, More Accessible, and Less Weird Skin Care

These skincare goodies are perfectly fine to use, and none involve salmon DNA.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare Fill, Plump & Firm DermInfusions Set

A powerhouse duo for anyone chasing firmness without needles or experimental marine biology. This set uses peptides, hyaluronic acid, and barrier-strengthening ingredients to help your skin look smoother and more structured. Think of it as a non-invasive way to cheat a little volume and get that “I slept eight hours” energy back.

Sunday Riley Pink Drink Firming Resurfacing Peptide Face Mist

A refreshing peptide mist that wakes your skin up the way a good stretch wakes up your body. It firms, tones, and gently resurfaces with prebiotics and botanical extracts. A few spritzes make your face feel instantly more alive, and it layers well under makeup or over bare skin when you need a mid-day reset.

Peace Out Microneedling Anti-Wrinkle Retinol Patches

These retinol-packed patches mimic the effect of professional microneedling treatments but without the pain or downtime. Each patch uses tiny dissolving microneedles that deliver active ingredients exactly where you want them. Leave them on overnight and wake up with softer lines and smoother texture—zero trout involvement.

L’Occitane Immortelle Reset Oil-in-Serum

A silky nighttime treatment that helps tired, stressed skin recover while you sleep. The blend of botanicals and L’Occitane’s signature immortelle extract works to reduce visible fatigue, brighten dullness, and soften fine lines. It feels luxurious, absorbs quickly, and makes your face look like it actually got some rest.

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum for Anti-Aging

A K-beauty icon for a reason. This serum uses a blend of ginseng and herbal extracts to balance, hydrate, and prep the skin for anything you put on top. It gives a subtle radiance and a more even tone with consistent use. Basically, it’s the calm, grounded alternative to anything involving syringes or salmon.

If your skincare routine starts sounding like a fishing expedition, it may be time to rethink things.