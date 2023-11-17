Attention, Gorpcore Kings: Salomon’s Pre-Black Friday Sale Has Arrived

Attention, all gorpcore kings, trailhead queens, and wellness weirdos: Your favorite holiday has arrived. No, I’m not talking about the Tour de France; I’m humbly relaying the beginning of outdoor sports brand Salomon’s simply titled Early Sale. Is it early because it’s in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, or because it’s not quite Christmas crunch time? Or maybe “early” refers to it (not actually) being too soon to start stocking up on hiking gear for your inevitable New Year’s resolution about “getting outside more.” In any case, all signs point to “hell yes.”

The number of things on sale right now is vast, so we recommend switchbacking the virtual aisles of Solomon’s Early Sale yourself to find that perfect pair of shoes or ideal backpack. That said, here are a few good places to start.

Salomon’s Speedcross series of trail running shoes is one of its most popular lines, and the Speedcross 6 is its most updated, revamped piece. Between the powerful traction and extreme comfort, you’re not even going to care that you accidentally went 12 miles in the wrong direction. You’re gonna save about $40 on this bad boy.

The XA Pro 3D V8 and the XA Pro 3D V9 are also beloved options that are especially good for mixed terrain and rocky surfaces. The XA Pro 3D V8 is a very killer deal at 40% off.

Just like with Thanksgiving-leftover sandwiches, the accouterments are as important as the main course here. Score 40% off some sick waterproof gloves and literally half off this extremely stylish, colorful five panel hat.

Literally nothing is worse than being saddled with an uncomfortable, overpacked bag all day, whether you’re making your way on the trail, biking around town, or jumping on an Amtrak to see your parents for the holidays. The Trailblazer 30 bag, which easily holds up to 30 liters of gear, is only $48 right now.

It’s never too early to stock up on super comfy shoes, lightweight hiking and cycling backpacks, waterproof gloves, and very beautiful hats. There are three kinds of people in November: those who spend their time cooking turkey, the addicted-to-the-grind freak who are training for the 8k Turkey Trot, and the galaxy-brain geniuses who are striking while the deal-iron is hot. It’s time to be the outdoor guy you want to see in the world. Stock up on gear so you can start planning your routes for the John Muir Trail.

If you’re really going out there, make sure you bring a good pocket knife or multi-tool—we’ve all seen 127 Hours.

Check out the full Early Sale over at Salomon.

