Our Favorite Salomon Sneakers Are Up to 50% Off RN

Sure we might seem like outdoor enthusiasts, but make no mistake—we’re city dwellers at heart. That said, even we’re not immune to the charms of gorpcore, which is like when your streetwear-obsessed friend ditches NYC and moves upstate. Even if you’re like us and are more likely to be seen at a tiki bar then a hiking trail, that doesn’t mean we can’t appreciate garments that can stand up to whatever the weather might bring. Lucky for us, one of our favorite gorpcore-adjacent brands, Salomon, has plenty of unisex sneakers on sale for Labor Day at up to 50% off.

Salomon has plenty of performance options available—designed to fit the needs of off-road runners and trail hikers, the brand’s gorped-up bonafides are the real deal. That said, the brand has leaned into leveraging its techy background to shape designs that look just as punchy on the city streets. This is exactly what drives Salomon’s “Sportstyle” lineup, which blends the brand’s sporty innovations with… well, a focus on style.

Whether you’re going for the classic XT-Wings 2 model (a predecessor to the cult-fave XT-4 and XT-6 sneakers), the futuristic Speedverse, or the retro-classic X-Mission 4, these are sneakers that should transition from the trail to the bar.

Our streetwear-fluent senior editor Greg owns three pairs of Salomon kicks, which says a lot. “I may not be an outdoorsy person, but that doesn’t mean I can’t appreciate when my daily gear can hold its own in a variety of conditions—meteorologically or socially,” Greg explains. Makes sense, and we respect it.

