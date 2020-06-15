Salsa de Aguacate Recipe

Makes 2 cups
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
⅔ cup|30 grams roughly chopped cilantro leaves
4 tomatillos, husks removed and washed (about 8 ounces|225 grams)
3 garlic cloves
1 jalapeno, stemmed
1 lime, juiced (about 3 tablespoons juice)
1 medium avocado, halved, peeled, and pitted
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
Purée all of the ingredients in the bowl of a blender until smooth. Season with salt and pepper. Salsa will keep, refrigerated, for up to 3 days.
