Salsa de Molcajete Recipe

Makes 1 cup
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves, peeled
1 jalapeño, stemmed and seeded
1 large tomatillo, husk removed, washed, and halved
1 medium roma tomato, halved
½ small yellow onion, peeled
1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

  1. Heat the broiler. Place the garlic, tomato, onion, tomatillo, and jalapeño on a sheet tray. Broil, turning as needed, until charred all over, about 15 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle.
  2. Meanwhile, mash the garlic into a paste, then transfer to a bowl with the cilantro.
  3. Transfer the tomato, tomatillo, onion, and jalapeño to a molcajete and mash until chunky. Alternatively, transfer to the bowl of a food processor and process until chunky. Add to the bowl with the garlic and cilantro and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve .

