salsa-de-molcajete-recipe

Makes 1 cup

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

2 garlic cloves, peeled

1 jalapeño, stemmed and seeded

1 large tomatillo, husk removed, washed, and halved

1 medium roma tomato, halved

½ small yellow onion, peeled

1 tablespoon finely chopped cilantro

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat the broiler. Place the garlic, tomato, onion, tomatillo, and jalapeño on a sheet tray. Broil, turning as needed, until charred all over, about 15 minutes. Set aside until cool enough to handle. Meanwhile, mash the garlic into a paste, then transfer to a bowl with the cilantro. Transfer the tomato, tomatillo, onion, and jalapeño to a molcajete and mash until chunky. Alternatively, transfer to the bowl of a food processor and process until chunky. Add to the bowl with the garlic and cilantro and season with salt and pepper. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve .

