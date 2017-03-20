Is This Everyone’s Favorite Chef “Salt Bae” Partying at Boiler Room?

By now, you’ve most likely heard of “Salt Bae,” the Turkish chef whose sultry meat-salting Instagram videos made him a “viral” internet “star” in January. Rihanna‘s a fan, and last month, he shared a picture of himself touching up Leonardo DiCaprio’s steak. But did you know Nusret Gökçe might also have an affinity for electronic music?

In a “Careless Whisper”-scored video posted to Facebook today by Boiler Room, a man bearing an uncanny resemblance (right down to the tinted shades) to the chef currently riding out his fifteen minutes of fame, can be seen spicing up the dance floor at a Boiler Room event.

Videos by VICE

The entire clip is less than 30 seconds long, leaving viewers divided as to whether it’s Gökçe himself or a handsome doppelgänger. Still, it’s a Friday afternoon, and you deserve to be briefly entertained. Watch the video below and decide for yourself.

Corinne Przybyslawski is on Twitter.