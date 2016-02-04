Saltfish Fritters with Honey Jerk Sauce Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 8 hours

Ingredients



½ pound|227 grams boneless salt cod

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

1 scallion, sliced, white and light green parts only

1 Roma tomato, peeled, seeded and diced

½ green sweet pepper, stems and seeds removed and diced

1 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves (without stalks), finely chopped

2 tablespoons Belcour Honey Mustard Pepper Sauce, to taste

oil, for frying

Directions

Soak salt cod in water to cover for 6-8 hours or overnight. Drain water and rinse well. Place in a saucepan with water to cover and boil for ten minutes or until it soft. Discard the water and flake the fish with your fingers or a fork. Place all ingredients in a food processor and blend until you have a smooth, thick batter. Adjust salt and pepper if necessary. The batter should be very thick and not runny. You can add more flour if needed. Pour about an inch of oil into two large frying pans at the same time over high and bring to 350°F degrees. (You can test the oil by dropping some batter into the oil. It is ready when bubbles form around the batter. If it browns immediately, your oil is too hot). Drop a teaspoonful of batter at a time into oil. Turn the fritters, cooking until just golden on both sides and remove. If using a deep fryer, allow fritters float to the top before removing with a slotted spoon. Place fritters on a platter with paper towels to soak up any excess oil and cover until ready to serve. Serve on a platter with bowls of Belcour Honey Jerk Sauce or Belcour Honey Ginger Pepper Sauce for dipping.

