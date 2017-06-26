Salvador Dalí’s Corpse Is Getting Exhumed

In what is easily the most surreal episode of Maury ever, a Spanish judge has ordered Salvador Dalí‘s body exhumed in order to extract genetic information for a paternity suit.

Pilar Abel, a Girona-born painter and tarot card reader, has claimed in court to be Dalí’s secret daughter since 2015. Abel says her mother met the The Persistence of Memory painter while working as a maid in Cadaqués, where Dalí owned a home with his muse and wife, Gala. Abel was born in 1956, and says the affair between her mother and Dalí occurred in 1955.

Videos by VICE

DNA gathered from Dalí’s death masked proved inconclusive in a 2007 paternity test, so Abel went to a Madrid court for help obtaining more genetic material. A judge ordered Dalí dug up, The Guardian reports, because “The DNA study of the painter’s corpse is necessary due to the lack of other biological or personal remains with which to perform the comparative study.”

Dalí willed his estate to the Spanish government after his death in 1989, having had no children with his wife. His body will be removed from his final resting place, a self-designed theater and museum devoted to himself in his hometown of Figueres, Spain. If Abel wins the suit, she will be entitled to use of his name and 25% of his estate.

Related:

Salvador Dalí’s Rare Erotic Cookbook Is Getting Reprinted



Salvador’s Sketchy Life Centers New Graphic Novel ‘Dalí’

Explore Salvador Dalí’s World in Virtual Reality