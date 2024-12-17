Sam Fender Cancels Remaining 2024 Tour Dates After Suffering Hemorrhaged Vocal Cord

Sam Fender is having an “unlucky” holiday season. Following a show in Glasgow on Monday night, the English singer/songwriter has announced that he is canceling his last two concerts of 2024 due to health issues. It seems that Fender has damaged his vocal cords so severely that he’d been dealing with hemorrhaging.

“Glasgow and Newcastle, as most of you know I’ve had the flu for a few days now. Regardless of how compromised my voice was I did everything I could to get it in working order last night to put on the best show possible,” Fender wrote in a statement shared on X/Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Videos by VICE

“Today I’ve had an ENT scope/camera down my throat and sadly I’ve hemorrhaged my right vocal cord, I’m absolutely heartbroken. This has been the best tour so far and all I want to do is get up and sing again for you all tonight,” Fender added. “I’ve had two separate ENT doctors say if I perform tonight l’m risking lasting damage to my voice and I have been advised to be on vocal rest and not use my voice for a prolonged length of time until it heals.”

Fender then went on to lament the situation by explaining, “I’ve done everything by the book this tour living like a monk, it’s so unlucky. I’m so, so sorry to all of you who are on your way tonight. We’re trying to figure out a way to reschedule for you all, more news soon.”

The two concerts impacted by the cancellation are a second show in Glasgow scheduled for tonight (12/17) and a show at Newcastle’s Utilita Arena scheduled for Friday (12/20). At this time there is no official word on when these concerts will be rescheduled.