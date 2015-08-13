Same-Sex Couples in Mexico Can Adopt Children, Supreme Court Rules

Mexico’s Supreme Court has overturned a law in the southeastern state of Campeche prohibiting child adoptions by same-sex couples.

The court ruled on Tuesday that the law “unjustifiably violates the exercise of founding a family.” It said the law cannot unjustifiably exclude “any person or family group.”

The proposal to overturn the law came from minister Margarita Luna Ramos. The newest member of the Supreme Court, controversial political appointee Eduardo Medina Mora, cast the only vote against the ruling.

The president of the court particularly said the rights of children in Campeche would be violated by the anti-adoption law. “I don’t see any problem for a child being adopted by a couple living in a civil union,” said minister Luis Maria Aguilar. “Will we prefer to have those kids on the streets?”

Medina Mora, meanwhile, defended his decision by saying the law was not excluding anyone, but only tried to set a legal guideline.

In June, Mexico’s Supreme Court removed restrictions on same-sex marriage nationwide, determining that state laws that “define marriage only between a man and a woman” were unconstitutional.

That decision opened the door for all of Mexico to celebrate same-sex marriages, although couples who attempt to wed in states without gay marriage laws would still have to challenge their states’ court systems to have their weddings recognized by law.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.