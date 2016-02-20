Samiyam’s New Track Is Electro-Funky Beat Goodness

The experimental beat production label Stones Throw has announced that it will release the fourth LP from Hyperdub and Brainfeeder veteran producer Sam Baker, aka Samiyam.

As Fact reports, Animals Have Feelings is stacked with twenty-two beats indebted to the producer’s 2008 debut Rap Beats Vol. 1, and it will feature contributions from rappers Earl Sweatshirt, Action Bronson, Jeremiah Jae, and Oliver The 2nd. “Animals has roots in beats made around the time of Vol. 1,” Baker told Fact, “and the new stuff on the record has some of the same sound.”

The single “Dartgun,” perfectly captures Baker’s beat flavor, which is reminiscent of the late aught production styles of Flying Lotus, J Dilla, and Blockhead. Fuzzy bass and cow bell taps move the track in a teetering feel-good amble, like a sleepy Saturday stroll around the neighborhood block. Listen to it below.



Animals Have Feelings is out on March 4 with Stones Throw.