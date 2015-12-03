Sampa The Great’s Producer Godriguez Goes All Out With An All-Original Mix

One of Australia’s biggest surprise packets of 2015, Sampa The Great has been blowing minds with The Great Mixtape and ridiculously strong live showings. Crafting beats and leading the band is producer Godriguez, adept at unleashing torrents of Dilla-esque musical genius. Today he drops Godriguez4.0, a lengthy mix of original creations premiering today on THUMP. Stream the mix and scope the tracklist below.

Sampa The Great performs at Sugar Mountain alongside Hot Chip, Empress Of, Roland Tings and many more on Saturday January 23 at VCA, Melbourne. Tickets on sale now. Sampa The Great also performs at next year’s Golden Plains, taking place in Meredith, Victoria.

Videos by VICE

Tracklist:

1.Pow

2.Cata

3.Sawires

4.Tobego

5.Arvotrap

6.Police

7.Vy

8.Abrazo

9.Beso

10. Unu

11. Afriquefrere

12. Yeeeeea

13. Lament

14. Noir

15. Sabes

16. Maha

17. Bill

18. Last

19. Turn out the stars

20. Magnibro

21. Love chant

22. Nasci