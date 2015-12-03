Sampa The Great’s Producer Godriguez Goes All Out With An All-Original Mix

One of Australia’s biggest surprise packets of 2015, Sampa The Great has been blowing minds with The Great Mixtape and ridiculously strong live showings. Crafting beats and leading the band is producer Godriguez, adept at unleashing torrents of Dilla-esque musical genius. Today he drops Godriguez4.0, a lengthy mix of original creations premiering today on THUMP. Stream the mix and scope the tracklist below.
Sampa The Great performs at Sugar Mountain alongside Hot Chip, Empress Of, Roland Tings and many more on Saturday January 23 at VCA, Melbourne. Tickets on sale now. Sampa The Great also performs at next year’s Golden Plains, taking place in Meredith, Victoria.
Tracklist:
1.Pow
2.Cata
3.Sawires
4.Tobego
5.Arvotrap
6.Police
7.Vy
8.Abrazo
9.Beso
10. Unu
11. Afriquefrere
12. Yeeeeea
13. Lament
14. Noir
15. Sabes
16. Maha
17. Bill
18. Last
19. Turn out the stars
20. Magnibro
21. Love chant
22. Nasci