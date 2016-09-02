Sampha’s New Track “Blood On Me” Sounds Even Better When It’s Performed Live

Image via YouTube

Sampha has spent the past few years remaining just out-of-view, only occasionally moving into our collective vision as part of something exceptional, like on Kanye West’s “Saint Pablo” or Frank Ocean’s “Alabama” or his very own “Timmy’s Prayer”. Earlier this week, he surfaced again with “Blood on Me”, a poetic and glorious slice of electronica that showcases his signature, soaring vocals, which literally sound like silk rolling down a staircase made from clouds.

The track is clearly one of Sampha’s best releases so far, but it sounds even better live, and we know this because he performed it last night on The Late Show and it was super emotional. The performance marked the South London singer’s solo TV debut, and included some vocal and cello input from singer Kelsey Lu, as well as a bunch of electronics from the rest of the band. Sampha’s debut album Process will be released “soon” apparently, so listen out.