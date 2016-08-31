Listen to a New Sampha Track, “Blood On Me,” Taken from his Forthcoming Debut Album

It was a fair guess that South London singer and electronic artist Sampha was building up to something in 2016. He’s surfaced on two other records this year: on first on Kanye’s “Saint Pablo,” then on Frank Ocean’s Endless cut “Alabama.” He also dropped the stunning “Timmy’s Prayer” in May, a shimmering and soulful track that displayed his full vocal range alongside some innovative production.

Since then, we’ve had confirmation of a debut LP, Process, though there’s still no official release date for the record. But this afternoon, he’s released “Blood On Me,” a track that will feature on the record. It’s a breathy and dramatic piece with a choppy beat behind it and, as ever, it pushes his vocals right to the top of the mix. Check it out below.

Videos by VICE

Follow Noisey on Twitter.