Listen to Sampha’s New Single “Timmy’s Prayer”

It’s been about three years since we last heard from London electronic crooner Sampha, who turned heads with 2013’s Dual EP, along with noteworthy collaborations with the likes of SBTRKT, Drake, Katy B, and others.

Today he returned with a new single, “Timmy’s Prayer.” It’s a lovely, slow-burning number that builds from understated, James Blake-esque harmonies to an urgent, 80s pop-inflected climax over which he belts lines like, “I came to the gates / But you turned me away / You ask me what I’m waiting for / I’m waiting ‘cos I’m fucked up.”

“It’s been a while,” Sampha wrote in a message posted to Twitter. “I’ve had a lot to process these past couple of years, as we all do, and it’s hard to articulate sometimes. I wanted to say thank you to all the people who’ve shown me so much love and support. I’m looking forward to start sharing my music with you again.”

Listen to “Timmy’s Prayer” below.

Andrea Domanick is the West Coast Editor of Noisey. Follow her on Twitter.