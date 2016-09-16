Sampha’s New Video For “Blood on Me” Is Every Bit as Cinematically Gorgeous as the Track Itself

South London singer and electronic artist Sampha’s latest single “Blood on Me​” was an exceptional track, even by his own standards. He’d showed his range in 2016 by appearing on Kanye’s “Saint Pablo” and Frank Ocean’s Endless cut “Alabama,” cementing his place as the underground darling of the US R & B elite. And “Timmy’s Prayer​,” arriving at the start of the summer, gave his voice all sorts of space to meander over a sweet, spare beat, all building to a chorus so classically and simply melodic that it could have cropped up and stuck around any time in the past 60 years.

But “Blood on Me” had a drama to it that was only hinted at on “Timmy’s Prayer,” his vocals pushed to their upper limits, all breathless over the syncopated beat. This morning he dropped the video for the track and goddamnit if it isn’t every bit as dramatic and engrossing as the track. It’s his first ever solo video and it’s directed by Alex Lill, the same guy behind the videos for Joey Bada$$’s “Hilary Swank” and Domo Genesis’s “DAPPER.”

Watch it below and drift away.

