Grab a Sam’s Club Membership for $20, Instead of the Usual $50. But Hurry.

Ever need a 20 pound pack of chicken, and it has to be in the same plastic-wrap packaging? Or perhaps a 50 gallon drum of maple syrup? Eighteen new tires for that 18-Wheeler you use to take the kids fishing?

Ok, I kid. Sort of. Like any bulk retailer, you have to be a member to shop at Sam’s Club, and so a peculiar type of mental arithmetic goes on when deciding whether you should drop $50 to become a member at Sam’s Club.

The store is built as a monument to savings, but you have to spend to save. Not quite as much right now, though, as they’ve dropped the annual membership price to $20. But you’ve only got until June 16 to take advantage of this deal. Then the price goes back up to $50.

sam’s club, the walmart lover’s costco

If Walmart is a big box store, then Sam’s Club is its biggest-box store. Owned by Walmart, it’s locked in a three-way death struggle with Costco and BJ’s Wholesale to be America’s favorite place to stock up on ludicrous amounts of household basics.

As a kid, I used to wander the aisles (for some reason) with my not-particularly-big family unit of standard two adults and two kids, sampling from the free food carts and checking out the acres of material celebration to capitalism. Once, I saw a section of aisle for go-karts. Unfortunately, they didn’t come in a two-pack.

Even if you don’t make it into the store to buy goods as often as you think you will, you can take advantage of any Sam’s Club gas stations nearby. I used them a lot when I lived near one, with a membership the price per gallon was always quite a bit cheaper than surrounding gas stations.

You can also add a household member for free once you sign up, so you get two memberships for the price of this one, deeply discounted rate.