This Indestructible Umbrella Saves Me in NYC Rainstorms (and It’s 25% Off)

Since moving to New York City, I miss my car—mainly, the ability to hop in and drive from one destination to another, any distance, without thinking twice. My Mazda 3i Sport and I have some priceless memories. Besides being my first-ever set of wheels, it helped me get over my fear of driving by exposure therapy, as I forced myself to zoom alone on the Garden State Parkway for upwards of two hours.

Why am I thinking about my car? Well, now that my car and I have temporarily said our goodbyes, I’ve been thinking more about the new trials and tribulations of my daily commute. Cabs and Ubers in NYC cost an arm and a leg, so—like most non-millionaire New Yorkers—I rely mostly on walking and the subway. Aside from losing the privacy of traveling solo, the difference between driving and getting around on public transit and by foot means that you’re directly exposed to bad weather, which is plentiful in the Northeast. If I need to get from point A to point B and that requires a 17-minute walk, that’s now 17 minutes spent hustling through the elements, whether that means humid summer weather, sleet, snow, or rainstorms. City life calls for a trusty umbrella that won’t let you down, and thankfully, I found it: the Samsonite Windguard Auto Umbrella.

Samsonite is known for its durable luggage and travel bags that last for years. It was founded in 1910 by Jesse Shwayder, making it a legacy brand in the travel goods industry. The business first began as a wooden trunk manufacturer in Denver, Colorado, and its first-ever suitcase called the Streamlite, debuted in 1941. The model became the foundation for new designs to roll in ever since. Samsonite now makes a handful of practical, reliable travel accessories to accompany your journeys by foot, car, train, or plane, which is where my umbrella enters the chat. I’m extremely impressed with its performance, so I’m here to tell you why it’s worth it.

First impressions

I already knew Samsonite made great-quality products meant to sustain wear and tear, so I had high expectations from the get-go. My previous umbrella was from the dollar store and got busted the first time it turned inside out. I’m all for a great bargain at Dollar Tree, but I need something more substantial to win against the wind. The Samsonite Windguard Auto Umbrella features a Teflon-coated polyester Windguard canopy for extreme durability to combat strong gusts. This was absolutely life-changing for me when strutting around the city streets in a windy downpour.

Why it’s great

Umbrellas always annoyed me until I got my hands on this specific model. Opening and closing them is usually a pain in the ass, but not with the Samsonite Windguard Auto Umbrella. It automatically opens and closes with the press of a button at the handle, but it’s still very compact even as an automatic umbrella—measuring up to only 12 inches when folded.

This past weekend, I had a birthday party to attend. It was a borderline monsoon out, but I wasn’t gonna flake on my friend. I whipped out my trusty rainstorm sidekick and it didn’t disappoint. Admittedly, on my way there and back, this umbrella did turn inside-out a few times (which I know doesn’t sound great—it wasn’t), but this was a serious storm, and most importantly it’s not only still alive—it still looks brand new! For context, my umbrella is about one year old and has survived many forms of extreme weather. I also love using it in the snow to keep the snowflakes off my face. And if you’re in the market for a reliable umbrella, lucky you—it’s currently 25% off.

TL;DR: Living in New York City is stressful enough, so you might as well throw yourself a bone with some good quality gear to make life getting around one of the busiest places on the planet that much easier. The Samsonite Windguard Auto Umbrella will always be found in my work and travel bag, just in case there’s a surprise from Mother Nature. There’s no excuse to get caught empty-handed in the rain again, given that it’s currently 25% off. I may miss my car (and its ability to shield me from the weather), but at least I have this umbrella.

You can buy the Windguard Auto Umbrella at Samsonite and Amazon.

