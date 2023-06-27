The Samsung Freestyle Projector Turns Any Room Into an At-Home Theater

Listen, I’m not going to bore you with my apartment woes, because (unless you’re rrrriiiiich, honey) you can probably relate, and you’ve pretty much seen or heard it all. I’ll skip to the part about finding a way to comfortably watch movies from bed in a tiny, oddly shaped bedroom (if you can call it that, legally). After losing one TV to gravity (it was precariously perched atop my dresser), I decided to take a step back and consider the best place for a new TV. Since outlets in this bedroom are scarce, none of the walls meet at a 90-degree angle, and I didn’t want it to look like Michael Scott’s plasma screen, this was a lot harder than it sounds.

When I was introduced to the Samsung Freestyle Projector at a launch event at the brand’s New York flagship store, it felt like a gift from the streaming lords. Were I to get my paws on this gadget, I wouldn’t have to mount anything; I could easily swap which wall I projected on (including the ceiling); and it came with smart TV capabilities built-in—which means one less thing to worry about plugging in and connecting. That said, the Freestyle is still an investment—just like any regular-degular TV might be. Consider this review a breakdown of what makes the Freestyle worth a shot as your prospective TV replacement.

What rules

Off the bat, it’s super easy to get started with an intuitive setup (as long as you were born after 1970—sorry, Mom). As soon as you open up the box and turn the Freestyle on, there’s a QR code to scan for easy setup, and if you already own a Samsung device, you can control everything from your SmartThings app. Once you turn on the Freestyle and get it connected to WiFi, it will automatically connect to your phone if it is on the same network, and, after a few minutes, you will be ready to start watching one of the hundreds of free live TV channels that come integrated—including VICE or a 24/7 Bob Ross feed (which is practically free mental healthcare).

It was also completely nostalgic to channel surf again. I cried laughing after watching a few hours of Trixie and Katya on VICE, took a nice little time-out with Bob Ross, and watched Degrassi: The Next Generation episodes from before Jimmy got shot by Rick after that disastrous quiz show game. There are so many channels to just veg out to like when you were home sick as a kid— including an entire The Price Is Right channel, plus The Antiques Road Show, the glory days of the Bon Appetít test kitchen, and even home shopping channels. Go ahead! Cosplay like it’s 2001 and order that 8.25” gemstone bonsai tree, baby!

Photo by the author

If you long for a Frame TV (like me) but don’t have the budget or space, the Freestyle is an excellent interim option. You get the benefits of a huge display without a giant, looming screen clashing with your minimalist wabi-sabi decor. There are also fun ambient options that are ideal for rooms that receive sad amounts of natural light, including “countryside” views, stargazing, and even neon “signs” or the ability to display photos for parties.

As a jaded 30-whatever, novelty is not something I experience often anymore, but I was pleasantly surprised by how fun the projector is to play with. On top of messing with all of the settings, I really loved some of the ambient options, especially for my (practically) windowless room. It’s fun to read in bed next to a fake sunset over a field of golden wheat. The trippy kaleidoscopic videos are great for zoning out, meditating, or getting blazed out of your mind, and would also make for a great background projected on the wall during a Woodstock-themed house party. You can also add your own picture slideshows, which is a nice way to share family photos or incredibly embarrassing and incriminating photos at a bachelor or bachelorette party.

Photo by the author

Tech specs

While all that is well and good, it doesn’t matter if the picture quality sucks, right? Thankfully, Samsung’s Freestyle has impressive capabilities in terms of picture quality, portability, and the ability to automatically adjust in different surroundings and environments. The picture automatically adjusts when the device is moved and also has automatic keystoning; in other words, even if you have wonky floors or need to project from an awkward angle, the screen will adjust to a perfect rectangle. If you want to adjust the size or level of the picture, it’s super easy to manually manipulate to whatever settings you prefer.

The built-in speaker is quite good, as it projects 360-degree sound around the entire device, and of course, you can always link it to a more sophisticated sound system quite easily if your audio setup is Bluetooth-enabled, or with an HDMI cord.

Another (small) thing I found absolutely amazing (maybe this means I’m getting old) was how well the remote works without having to be pointed directly at the device. I intuitively point a remote at the screen and the Freestyle still receives the feedback flawlessly when you do so. You can also talk to voice assistants through the remote—either Amazon’s Alexa or Samsung’s Bixby—to tell the Freestyle to pause, play, or find content.

What drools

Overall, the picture quality is impressive, but If you get a lot of natural light (you lucky bastards) the Freestyle just won’t have as much color saturation—which is especially noticeable when watching during the daytime. It has quite a crisp picture at night or in dark spaces, but it will be a much more soft-focus vibe if there is competing light. The system can be a little glitchy, but I find that to be true with most smart TV devices (and I’m probably just impatient).

For the most part, my experience with the Freestyle has been positive, but that’s as your avid TV binger, not a digital-projection expert. While a few other reviews remarked about the $800 (but currently on sale) price tag of the Freestyle, one common note that the projector has received is that there are comparable models for lower prices, and some complain there isn’t a built-in battery. While I agree that the fact that you need an external charger (or to search for a wall outlet) to keep a “portable” projector running while traveling is a bit odd, Samsung’s compatible battery base (sold separately) makes for an excellent stand at home or away and is capable of giving you up to three hours of playback time. Honestly, the biggest bummer for me was not having the ability to save your technical settings. Without this you have to spend the first few moments readjusting every time you turn it on if you plan on using it mostly as a stationary device.

TL;DR

Overall, I am a huge fan of the Freestyle Projector. While it currently resides in my bedroom, I am excited to take it on an upcoming trip to the Cape, where I have no idea what the television situation will be like. I have thoroughly enjoyed messing around with all of the available channels and ambient settings (as I normally do while watching Housewives), and the most frustrating issues I experience ultimately had more to do with my slanted-ass Brooklyn pre-war apartment and less to do with the actual Samsung projector. If I could change anything, it would be amazing to be able to save my screen size and manual focus preferences—but that’s a small detail.

The Freestyle is ideal if you’ve been wanting a big projector but can’t afford to shell out thousands of your hard-earned clams. A 98-inch smart TV (the Freestyle stretches its screen size up to 100 inches) would cost you $8,000 and be (literally) the only thing you see when you walk into the room. The Freestyle is the perfect option if you want to have the option of watching movies in multiple rooms, stay in a lot of vacation rentals, or have always dreamed of watching Jaws from the tub or under the stars—all on a large “screen.” All-in-all, it’s a super-smart projector that is great for avid travelers and people that crave the freedom to watch what they love, anywhere.

The Samsung Freestyle Projector is available at Samsung, Amazon, and B&H.

