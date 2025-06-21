I’ve Never Seen the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for This Cheap

There’s something to be said about buying a pair of headphones or earbuds from the same fine folks who made your smartphone, tablet, or computer. That something could be “Oh, boy!” or “Yeehaw!” or “Thank fucking God it just pairs without making me do an ancient, elaborate dance ritual.”

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 3 Pro might just have the most awkward name outside of the Sony WH-1000XM6, but they’re among the best active noise cancellation earbuds out there, and they work especially well and seamlessly with Samsung devices.

Videos by VICE

And, oh yeah, they’re on sale for $120, down from their retail price of $250. But only if you’re quick about it.

premium earbuds

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro work fine with iPhones. There’s no need to lock yourself into the AirPods Pro 2 just because you have an Apple or two sitting on your desk at home. As great as they are, the Samsungs have some neat features the AirPods don’t have.

Siren Detect is a neat feature I wish I had on my AirPods Pros. It uses the active noise cancellation (ANC) to block out all ambient noise so that you can hear your music or the voice on your audiobook or podcast, except if it hears a siren or alarm. In that case, it pipes in the siren or alarm noise so that you can get the hell out of the way, look up, run, or do whatever you need to do.

With the included charging case, these ANC earbuds offer up to 30 hours of use, and their IPX7 rating makes them more water resistant than both the non-Pro Galaxy Buds 3 and AirPods Pro 2. These, unlike the AirPods, you could take on your runs during the rain.

Woot only plans to run this sale through the end of June or until they run out of stock, whichever comes first. Customers are limited to buying two pairs at most, which is fine because most people don’t have more than four ears.