Here’s How Samsung Galaxy Owners Can Claim $200 Perplexity Pro AI for Free

The brand-spanking-new $1,300 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has been on a killer sale for the past week. Available for less than $1,000, it’s especially surprising since it was only just released for sale in February 2025. Now we’re learning that Samsung Galaxy owners can also claim $200 worth of free Perplexity Pro AI.

Samsung isn’t exactly spreading the word about the deal, for whatever reason. But no matter. It’s a cinch to claim the free fancy tier of AI. You don’t have to buy a new Samsung Galaxy or, it appears, even own a latest-generation Galaxy S25 device. If you already have a Galaxy, keep on reading. You can take advantage of this offer, too.

But if you’re considering making the jump to team Samsung, or if you just really dig the ongoing steal on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, some free Perplexity Pro might just be the deal sweetener that tips you over the threshold from Galaxy shopper to Galaxy buyer.

how to claim perplexity pro for free

If you haven’t heard of Perplexity AI, just know that it’s a competitor to ChatGPT and functions broadly the same way. It’s a large language model (LLM) artificial intelligence (AI), just like ChatGPT and Google Gemini.

Perplexity Pro ordinarily costs $12 per month or $200 per year, depending on how committal you’re feeling when you fork over your credit card details. Compared to the free version of Perplexity, Pro users get access to more powerful models, with higher usage levels to boot.

On your Galaxy, delete the Perplexity AI app if you already have it downloaded. If you don’t have it already, great. You’ve completed the first step. Then go into the Galaxy Store and download the app. Yes, it’s redundant. Bear with me.

Open the Perplexity AI app and either make a new account or, if you already have a free account, log into it. Boom. You should be automatically upgraded to Perplexity Pro without spending a cent.