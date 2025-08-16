Samsung’s New Galaxy S25 Edge Gets a Major Discount

It looks like retailers finally got the message that while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge was a compelling device, customers felt less than convinced that it was worth its $1,100 asking price.

Those of you who were on the fence can climb down off it now. Several retailers, including Amazon and Samsung, have knocked a full $250 off the price, bringing the cost of entry down to $850.

Videos by VICE

a thick discount on a thin phone

The Galaxy S25 Edge measures just 5.8mm thick., compared to the standard Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ that measure 7.2mm and 7.3mm, respectively.

And because it’s harder to pack all the usual smartphone bits into a tighter package, extraordinary thinness costs a premium. The Galaxy S25 Edge retails at $1,100, compared to the Galaxy S25’s $800 and Galaxy S25+’s $1,000.

That premium makes the Edge a tough recommendation over the higher-spec Galaxy S25+. On the one hand, you’ve survived this long with a bulkier smartphone; you could survive a little while longer if it meant saving hundreds, right?

On the other hand, Samsung worked magic making the Edge that much thinner, and while just 1.4mm or 1.5mm may seem like a small difference, on a phone it’s noticeable. Few people are out there clamoring for thicker phones, so that slimness would be nice, yeah?

With the $250-off deal on the Edge, you can hit pause on the mental arithmetic and all the exhausting rationalization you’d have to do to justify the Edge’s four-figure price tag.

If you’re looking to take advantage of this deal on the Samsung store (and if you’re not going to trade in a device), make sure you scroll down below the product photo and, under “Samsung Trade-in,” select “No.”

Only then will the price update and show you the $850 deal price. I almost overlooked it myself when I first cruised through the page, so don’t overlook it.