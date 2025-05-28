Snag This Limited-Time Deal on a Samsung Galaxy S25+ Before It Vanishes

If I had to nominate the Apple iPhone’s arch-nemesis, it’d be the Samsung Galaxy (at least in the West. China is a whole, different ballgame). People will argue until their dying days that certain other Android phones are best matched against the iPhone for one reason or another, and a lot of them have pretty solid ground to stand on (Google Pixel, I’m looking at you).

But the Samsung Galaxy has done an impressive job of equating itself to luxury and fine craftsmanship while still selling in enormous numbers—enough to pose a nagging, perennial threat to Apple’s iPhone hegemony. And so it’s major news when you can snag the newest generation of Galaxy smartphone for a whopping $250 off. I haven’t seen a deal like this on a Galaxy S25+ since, well, ever.

bigger screen, Bigger Discount

Compared to the standard Galaxy S25, which is on sale for $735 ($125 off), the Galaxy S25+ is running a discount twice as big by knocking $250 off its $1,000 retail price.

Not familiar with the Galaxy S25+? It’s a slightly larger version of the Galaxy S25. Its screen measures 6.7″ diagonally, versus the latter’s 6.2″. It also comes with 256GB, which costs extra on the smaller phone.

If you like Mint (green) or Silver Shadow, good. You’ll get the full $250 discount and enjoy a $1,000 smartphone for only $750 (plus whatever tax you pay). If you’d prefer Icyblue or Navy (blue), well, the calculus changes a little. Those only receive a $200 discount.

It’s still a fantastic deal worth taking advantage of. It’s just annoying when manufacturers only put certain colors on sale, or one more of a sale than others. I get it when a company has to move out quantities of rose gold this or that before a new generation moves in, but this seems almost arbitrary.