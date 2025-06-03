Save Hundreds on the Best Samsung Phone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung makes no secret of the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s standing in the Galaxy family. It’s the top dog, the head honcho, the best of the bunch. With the fastest processors, the most RAM, and the sharpest cameras, it’s the premium tier in what’s already a premium product lineup.

And it’s priced like it, too. Nearing $1.3k for a smartphone is about as expensive as a volume-seller like Samsung gets, so when a deal comes along that chops more than 20% off the price tag, my ears and eyes perk up.

top-of-the-line phone for a cut-rate price

Is the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra a leaps-and-bounds revolution over last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra? No, it’s more of a steady evolution. I wouldn’t rush out to buy one if I had a perfectly fine Galaxy S24 Ultra. But it does have some no-brainer improvements if you’re looking to upgrade from another non-Ultra phone altogether.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 was replaced by the S25 Ultra’s faster Snapdragon 8 Elite, although it carries over the same 12GB of RAM.

The S25 Ultra’s ultra-wide lens is now f/1.9 with a 50-megapixel sensor, versus the S24 Ultra’s f/2.2 lens and 12-megapixel sensor. The S25s seem to be more efficient, even though the battery specifications are unchanged from the previous model, as the newer phone picks up an extra hour of expected battery life, according to Samsung.

Normally, Amazon’s got a hair trigger when it comes to price matching the lowest price. When a major competitor puts something on sale, Amazon matches it almost at the speed of light. It’s not often undersold.

But in this case, Walmart has got the drop on this Galaxy S25 Ultra deal. Both concern the model with 256GB onboard storage, but Walmart is selling it for $989, whereas Amazon lists the same model as going for $1,050.

Not that the latter isn’t a good deal. The Galaxy S25 Ultra was only just launched for sale on February 7, 2025, and so it hasn’t been available to purchase for very long. Over these past few months, it’s usually been listed for its full retail price of $1,300, with a few sales periods that dropped it down to $1,100.

The tables turn on Walmart if you want more storage and spring for the 512GB version. In that case, Walmart sells it for $1,300, which is below its retail price of $1,420, although you can usually find it for about $1,300. At Amazon, though, the 512GB Galaxy S25 Ultra is only $1,170, although it’s marked as a limited time deal. So who knows how long that’ll stick around.