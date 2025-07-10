All the Highlights From Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked—and How to Pre-Order Them

Samsung didn’t announce a ton of new devices at July’s Galaxy Unpacked Event. I swear, it’s getting hard to keep up with all the Galaxy Unpacked events Samsung has in a year. They need to begin naming them something unique.

This event’s theme was foldables, and Samsung brought out several new, hotly anticipated models of the Z Flip and Z Fold, along with a new UI designed especially for foldable devices. Oh yeah, and it threw in the new Galaxy Watch8 too, for kicks.

Videos by VICE

One UI 8

Samsung calls One UI 8 a “next-generation interface designed specifically for foldables, optimized for AI and built on the principles of multimodal understanding and deep personalization.”

How much a foldable needs its own version of a UI, I can’t see without using it. Samsung digs into more details here, but I’d like to see how this shakes out in person.

galaxy z fold7 folded and unfolded – credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Fold7

Samsung says this is the slimmest Z Fold yet, which tracks. Devices tend to get slimmer when they’re in their earlier stages of evolution, and foldables are still not nearly as mature as regular tablets and smartphones.

Right now you can save $120 on the 512GB version of the Z Fold7, which is available for pre-order for $2,000. That’s normally the price for the 256GB version, which Samsung isn’t yet making available to pre-order. You can step up to the 1TB version if you like, and if you can spare $2,270. That’s $150 off its normal selling price, too.

galaxy z flip7 – credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip7

Like with the Z Fold7, the Z Flip7 is the slimmest Z Flip yet. The Z Flip7 is an interesting one to me, since it folds horizontally, rather than vertically. You can pre-order it now for $1,100, which is $120 off its retail price.

Galaxy Z Flip FE – credit: Samsung

Galaxy Z Flip FE

Samsung calls this one “A Flip within everyone’s reach.” That’s quite a stretch, I’d say, given its $900 starting price. Is it that much cheaper than the Z Flip7 to necessitate an entirely separate device?

If only it came in at a lower price, I’d be more inclined to pay this one more attention. But I’d like to see how it performs in person before passing (too much) judgment just yet.

galaxy watch8 – credit: Samsung

Galaxy Watch8

It was inevitable. Given the reception and popularity of the Galaxy Watch7, we all knew where this was heading. You can pre-order the Galaxy Watch8 for $350 in the 40mm size or $380 in the 44mm size.

The most interesting part of the announcement to me is the reintroduction of the Galaxy Watch8 Classic for $500, which combines an analog watch face with smartwatch features. Given that Samsung skipped the Classic for the Watch7 series, people were nervous Samsung wouldn’t continue it. I’m relieved to see it’s back.