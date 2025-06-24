The Samsung Galaxy Watch7 Has Never Been Cheaper

Deals right now have been scarce ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day, a four-day Midsommar-esque celebration dedicated to buying things, held this year from July 8 to July 11. Many brands have temporarily jacked up their prices so that the deals on Prime Day(s) look even better than they are. Others simply are delaying their sales and deals.

Here’s a bonafide deal, though. The Galaxy Watch7 has only been on sale for 11 months, but in that time it’s never been lower than it is right now. If you like white, you can have it for $184, down from the $300 it usually costs.

a rare sale

Only for a brief period around Memorial Day has the Galaxy Watch7 been as cheap as it is right now. Well, if you buy it in cream white. If you want it in green, well, you’re going to have to pay more. Not a lot more, though. It’s still on sale for $200, which is lower than even its past sale prices of $220.

The $184 deal is for the 40mm, Wi-Fi-only version. You can get it in 44mm if you like big watches and cannot lie, and you can also add a version that’s 4G LTE compatible.

You can create workout routines by combining more than 100 individual workouts, and there’s also built-in monitoring for heart rate, irregular heart rhythm, ECG, and blood pressure. It can even help detect sleep apnea.

If you’ve connected your NFC-equipped Galaxy Watch7 to your Samsung device, you can simply wave the Watch7 for tap-to-pay, no need to whip out your credit card.

There’s also dual-frequency GPS, which, as Samsung puts it, “can more precisely track location3, even in dense urban environments…” For those who want a solid smartwatch but don’t want to spend a bundle, this deal on the Galaxy Watch7 makes a significant dent in its price tag, and mercifully, it’s a real, actual deal ahead of Prime Day.