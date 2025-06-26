Dig a Smartwatch That Masquerades as an Analog Watch? This One’s $80 Off.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch7, which is currently on a deal and has never been cheaper. But Samsung hasn’t released a Classic version of the Watch7 like it did for the Watch6, and it looks almost certain that Samsung has no plans to do so.

Whether it will for the inevitable Watch8 is unknown, so if you enjoy the smartwatch features of Samsung’s Galaxy Watch lineup but not the “I love tech” look of wearing it around your wrist, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic is your most modern choice for a Samsung smartwatch.

what makes a classic

Why, it’s the look on its face. No, really. It buries its smartwatch technology beneath a svelte, uncluttered touchscreen that mimics the simple design of an analog watch. Up close and investigated it with purpose, yeah, I can spot the details that give away that the Galaxy Watch6 Classic isn’t all gears and watch hands.

But at a cursory glance, and certainly from a few feet away, any passers-by will see it as just an analogue watch, and a fairly handsome one, at that. Behind the scenes, though, it’s got the same heart rate monitor, sleep monitoring, and fitness tracking features packed into the regular Galaxy Watch6. Nobody has to know that all along, it’s paired with your smartphone.

Now, about that sale price. There are a lot of websites trumpeting that this deal means it’s $210 off. That’s in reference to its $430 retail price, which it hasn’t sold for since late February 2025. And even then, it was frequently found on sale for less, as Galaxy Watch6 Classic’s price history looks like the trajectory of a bouncing beach ball thrown off the Brooklyn Bridge.

But whether it’s tariffs or a weird pricing algorithm, the Galaxy Watch6 Classic has spent the past three months mostly stuck at the $300 mark. Being $220, this deal is a legitimate deal, and not a small one, either. That’s only for the silver model, though. If you like black, you’re going to have to fork over an extra $15.