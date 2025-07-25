Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Is Shipping Now

Having been teased at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, the Galaxy Watch8 is finally off pre-order and on sale, as of Friday, July 25. Some lucky customers are even rumored to be receiving theirs already.

If you’ve been holding out on ordering until stores were ready to ship them, then dust off your credit card. Stores everywhere are shipping them now.

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where to buy it

Samsung’s answer to the Apple Watch and Google Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watch8 offers all the same GPS, health and sleep tracking, fitness data, and smartphone integrations that you’d expect from a premium smartwatch.

That Samsung chose to release the upmarket, partially analog Galaxy Watch8 Classic is also welcome news. I was glad to see this particularly handsome version, since Samsung hadn’t made a Classic version of the previous Galaxy Watch7. Those who wanted one had to reach all the way back into Samsung’s catalog and buy a Galaxy Watch6 Classic. Until now.

You can choose the Galaxy Watch8 in 40mm and 44mm case sizes, in colors graphite and silver. The Galaxy Watch8 Classic comes only in a 46mm case size. It’s available with either a black or white watch face, and the dial is bare steel on both colors.

Right now, it’s best to get the Galaxy Watch8 at Amazon or Walmart. Even though the watch just launched today, Amazon is offering a $50 promotional credit if you put in the code APSUE5MBXB6Y at checkout.

If you’d rather not futz around with promotional credits and would prefer to just knock $50 off the price at the outset, Walmart is charging $300 instead of $350.

Samsung is getting out-competed on its own device. While they’re offering $50 in Samsung credit, that’s more restrictive than Amazon credit, which can be used on more items. Plus, the Galaxy Watch8 at Samsung is selling for $400, so even with the credit, it’s more expensive than at Amazon or Walmart.