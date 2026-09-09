Samsung Goes on Unhinged Roasting Spree Over Apple iPhone Duo

Since the iPhone’s release in 2007, Apple has reigned supreme over the smartphone landscape, its only real competition being Samsung and the runner-up’s highly regarded Galaxy line.

The rivalry is nothing new, and during Apple’s “Surprise and Shine” event on X today, Samsung took the opportunity to live tweet the announcements. Within minutes of the event, the Samsung Mobile US account posted a string of comments aimed at Apple’s iPhone 18 Pro and the newly unveiled foldable iPhone Duo.

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After nudging users to switch to Samsung because of the “familiar” design of the iPhone 18, Samsung took a dig at the Duo. “Let us know when you’re done reheating our leftovers,” the tech juggernaut posted.

Samsung is having a mental breakdown right now pic.twitter.com/eB0f14fGOJ — Apple Design (@TheAppleDesign) September 9, 2026

As with any online beef between brands, it was all in good fun, a point driven home by Samsung bringing Duolingo into the drama. “I’m so sorry, @DuoLingo,” they posted. “They copied us too #Solidarity.”

when an ugly stranger calls you twin 😂😭 No Brand 🙅‍♂️✋ https://t.co/sroMBt1NS8 — Duolingo (@duolingo) September 9, 2026

This isn’t Samsung’s first playful swing at Apple over product design, nor is it likely to be the last. Will the tweets inspire anyone to switch from Apple to Samsung? Who knows. They did, however, successfully draw millions of eyes to the Samsung brand.