Get Samsung’s Fancy Bespoke Fridge for $1,300 Off (Thanks, Dead Presidents)

This might just be our own head canon, but is Presidents’ Day a major day for deals because Washington and Lincoln happen to be on two of the most fundamental pieces of US currency (the $1 and $5 bills)? We’re going with yes. With the holidays in the rear view and summer way off on the horizon, Presidents’ Day may have once been about patriotism (or something?) but now presents the perfect opportunity to spend that extra day off from work perusing the best deals on gear that you just now realized you need to refresh. Did you know that Presidents’ Day weekend is one of the best times of year to buy appliances? Well, now ya do. There may not be barbecues or costumes for this holiday, but there are huge discounts on refrigerators and vacuums.

Case in point? Samsung’s massive suite of deals on a variety of big ticket tech and appliances. While Samsung’s tech is certainly at the top of the heap when it comes to gearing out our homes, that brand name recognition doesn’t come cheap. Thankfully, the ghosts of Washington and Lincoln have conspired with Samsung to usher in deals that are well worth parting with the paper those two old dead white guys call home.

We’re talking major markdowns on everything from appliances to gaming monitors and memory cards, with some tech marked down with savings of over $1,000. Is your refrigerator running? If not, this might be the best time to get one.

We didn’t know we needed a fridge with WiFi (until today)

Maybe it’s because I’m a child of the 90s, but I always thought a fridge was good at one thing, and one thing only: keeping your food cold. Samsung’s signature Bespoke line shatters my expectations about what a fridge can actually do. Sure your fridge can make ice, but does it have customizable doors in over 10 colors (want a pink, yellow, or green fridge? you’re in luck), a “Beverage Center,” a self-cleaning deodorizing filter, and WiFi connectivity? It may only be storing light beer and leftovers, but that doesn’t mean your fridge can’t look good while doing it. With $1,300 off courtesy of Presidents Day, it’s hard to sleep on this deal.

Dyson who?

Don’t get us wrong, we love Dyson’s industry-defining vacuums, but we can’t ignore that even the most pared-down vacuums in its lineup are pretty pricey. While we’ve heaped praise on models like the V8 stick vacuum, Samsung’s Jet 60 is a solid alternative that ticks a lot of the same boxes but comes in under $350. Thanks to Presidents’ Day, the Jet 60 is $50 off, still packing a 40-minute battery life and easy-to-clean, high-capacity dustbin.

If you’re ready for a real upgrade to your cleaning setup, Samsung has also marked down the top-of-the-line Bespoke Jet vacuum. Built with Samsung’s HexaJet Motor delivering 210AW of power, and packaged with the Clean Station (which, on top of charging the battery, can empty the vacuum dustbin at the touch of a button) and two rechargeable batteries (providing a staggering 120 minutes of use), it’s practically a steal at $350 off during this sale.

A screen with all the right curves

Samsung’s made quite a splash with its curved monitors, and the Odyssey Ark is no different. As someone who is obsessed with the Samsung 4K TV sitting in their living room, I can certifiably stand by the visual fidelity and hardware quality of the brand’s screens. The Odyssey Ark builds upon that reputation, offering a 55-inch curved screen (get it?) that makes it easy to get transported (get it!?!?) into whatever you’re getting into—whether that’s your latest run through of Elden Ring or a giant stack of Excel spreadsheets. As the vanguard of Samsung’s monitor offering, the Odyssey Ark naturally costs a pretty penny. For Presidents’ Day, the Korean brand is knocking a full $1,000 off the Odyssey Ark.

A drive that never forgets

Maybe it’s just the fact that I recently upgraded my laptop situation, but you don’t know how valuable a good portable hard drive is until you have to shuttle a whole computer’s worth of data from one place to another. Samsung has a whole suite of T7 and T7 Shield SSDs available on sale; while the mainline T7 model is notable for its quick transfer speeds, the T7 Shield takes the same tech and wraps it in a rugged exterior and is IP65 rated for dust and water resistance. Grab the 2TB T7 SSD for $40 off or the 2TB T7 Shield SSD (highly recommended if you’re using your drive for work on the go) for $60 off.

Benjamin Franklin may have said “a penny saved is a penny earned,” but these deals would do Washington and Lincoln proud.



Shop more Presidents’ Day deals at Samsung.

