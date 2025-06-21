Love Art and Television? Check Out This Deal on Samsung’s ‘The Frame.’

All that space on your wall where a TV just hangs, wasted when the TV is off and just a big, oppressive black rectangle that rubs in your face every day that you could be hanging beautiful art in its place, if only it weren’t there.

Samsung’s The Frame 4K TV disguises itself as a blank picture frame, on which you can swap out a wide, ever-growing selection of digital art to display. Aside from, you know, being a TV, you can choose from one of “3,500 curated artworks from more than 800 artists and 70 world-class galleries and museums,” as Samsung puts it.

Videos by VICE

Don’t bother with the 55″ or 65″ The Frame at this point in time. They’re on sale right now, but not for the best sale prices I’ve seen, or even that close. It’s the 50″ The Frame where the deal really comes into play.

change the art whenever you like

Obviously, the appeal of The Frame isn’t just that you’re making use of an object that otherwise wastes a ton of wall space when it’s off. The appeal is also that you can change the digital art whenever you like.

If you chose a new scene every day, it’d take 10 years to start repeating images. Even Disney has gotten in the act recently. As of last month, you can select favorite images from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

There’s Amazon Alexa built into it, and as a smart TV it uses Samsung’s in-house streaming platform to connect you with streaming networks such as Netflix and Hulu, although I really prefer a standalone streaming device to Samsung’s interface, especially Roku or Apple TV.

Samsung has come out with a new model of The Frame for 2025. It’ll run you $250 more for the same 50″ size, though. There haven’t been any major evolutions in The Frame’s jump from 2024 to 2025, so you may as well pocket the extra $250 and use it to pay for the scenes, because Samsung charges for those babies.