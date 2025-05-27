Turn Your Screens Into Art With Samsung’s ‘The Frame’ TV, Now on Sale

Who says TV isn’t art? Some jerk who laments that kids aren’t outside fishing in the (probably, by now, polluted) creek or pushing a wooden hoop along a dirt road with a stick? Samsung’s Frame TV—it’s actually named “The Frame“—puts a finger in the eye of anyone who says television isn’t legitimate art. It’s practically disguised as a framed print.

Watch it like a normal 4K TV, sure, but when you don’t have eyeballs glued to the screen, you can load any one of the images from the Samsung Art Store and it’ll look like a framed print hanging on your wall. And by choosing 2024’s model, you can knock $500 off the retail price.

like your own little museum

Once you set up your The Frame TV (it’s a little awkward saying that, no?), you can choose from one of “3,500 curated artworks from more than 800 artists and 70 world-class galleries and museums,” as Samsung puts it.

Having such a wide choice means that, unlike a regular, framed picture, you can swap out your digital art as frequently as you like. If you chose a new scene every day, it’d take 10 years to start repeating images, at which point they’d surely have more to choose from, anyway.

Even Disney has gotten in the act recently. As of last week, you can select favorite images from Disney, Star Wars, Pixar, and National Geographic.

Samsung has come out with a new model of The Frame for 2025. It’ll run you $200 more for the same 55″ size, though. How much is it worth to have the latest model? There haven’t been any major evolutions in the jump from 2024 to 2025, so you may as well pocket the extra $200 and use it to pay for the scenes, because Samsung isn’t handing them out for free.

If you want to take advantage of The Frame’s artistic tendencies, you’ll have to subscribe to the Samsung Art Store. It’ll cost you $5 per month or $50 per year, if you sign up for an annual plan. Nobody said being an art lover was cheap, after all.