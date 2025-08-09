Samsung Just Gave the Galaxy Buds 3 Earbuds Gemini AI

Everything seems to have AI packed into it these days, although if I’m being a stickler for clarification, it’s not the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds themselves that pack Gemini AI.

Rather, it’s a free, long-awaited software update to their potential partner smartphones that have unlocked the new capability. Already some of the best active-noise-cancellation earbuds on the market, being able to summon Gemini through them makes them a better buy because it doesn’t cost a single dollar more.

Videos by VICE

rolling out slowwwwly

Because the Galaxy Buds 3 and Galaxy Buds 3 Pros themselves don’t have the power to run Gemini (they’re just earbuds), how it’ll work is that you link them to your smartphone, which runs Gemini.

Gemini AI support for earbuds requires Android 16, the next major upgrade to the Android operating system, though. Right now, only the newly released Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 run Samsung’s One UI (based on Android 16), although One UI is in beta on Galaxy S25 devices.

Translated to English, that means owners of the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 can open the Samsung app on their phones, go to Voice Controls, and then click Set Up Google Assistant to get Gemini set up.

Setup screen – credit: sammobile

However, Samsung Galaxy S25 owners will have to wait a bit longer until One UI is publicly released to them as well.

As 9to5Google reports, the update has gone a bit wonky, as the option to set up Gemini AI integration for them has not shown up for the author’s combination of Samsung Z Fold7 (which runs One UI) and Galaxy Buds 3 Pro.

Since Gemini is a Google technology, not a Samsung technology, the Gemini integration won’t be exclusive to Samsung earbuds. That doesn’t mean it won’t still give them a leg up on much of the competition, as they’re already premium earbuds that are gaining a premium AI assistant.