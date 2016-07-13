Samuel L. Jackson’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Recap Is Better Than the Show

We can assume there are at least a few lonely humans out there who haven’t started Game of Thrones yet, and, at this point, they’re probably feeling pretty lost. All that blood, incest, and dragon stuff is confusing, not to mention the fact that you basically have to memorize an entire atlas of made-up Westeros regions and track more intertwined bloodlines than ancestory.com.

But that was before Samuel L. Jackson released his very own narrated recap of the hit HBO show, explaining everything you could possibly want to know about the series before you watch. For almost eight glorious minutes, the guy runs through the first five seasons in classic Samuel L. fashion.

“Nobody seems to have any idea that the White Walkers are about to wipe out everybody,” he explains at one point in the video, which HBO released Tuesday. “The seven kingdoms, the Wildlings, errrrrbody.”

Honestly, Jackson does such a great job that the guys at GoT should probably just hire him to be the show’s narrator for the final 15 episodes. They’ve got the budget for it, it would help viewers keep track of all the different claims to the Iron Throne, and Jackson’s going to have some time on his hands once Tarantino retires.

