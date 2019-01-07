Sandra Oh Hosted—And Literally Won—The 2019 Golden Globes

Sandra Oh has made history not once, but twice at the 76th Golden Globe Awards. The actress is the first woman of Asian descent to host the awards show and to receive two Golden Globes in different categories for her role in Killing Eve.

In addition to her history-making moments, Oh served sass, humor, looks (in her striking red number) and honest sincerity to the Globes stage in her monologue with co-host Andy Samberg. Here are a few of her best moments this evening.

In a touching, emotional speech to the audience, Oh admitted that she wanted to host the Globes because she knew what her role would represent.

“In all honesty, I said yes to the fear of being on this stage tonight because I wanted to be here,” the award-winning actress said. “To look out into this audience and witness this moment of change… Next year will be different—it probably will be. But, right now, this moment is real. Trust me, it is real, because I see you. All these faces of change.”

Oh delivered some snark in announcing Crazy Rich Asians, as she jokingly referred to Ghost in the Shell and Aloha—that had white actresses playing Asian leads—as the last Asian films made. The moment elicited a loud “I’m sorry!” from actress Emma Stone, who played a character of Hawaiian and Asian heritage in Aloha.

If this evening has proven anything, it shows that Oh also isn’t afraid to say things as it is. She called Bradley Cooper hot instead of roasting him (relatable, really) and told audiences to “break out the tissues because you’re going to want to masturbate to all of [the This is Us cast].”

The hosts also reminded audiences how important flu shots are by bringing out medical professionals and mocked the industry’s affinity for male directors in introducing First Man (“First Man is also how studios look for directors.”)

The most heartwarming moment of the night for Oh came when she received the award for Best Actress in a Television Series Drama. The Killing Eve star became the second Asian actress to receive this honor, after Japanese actress Yoko Shimada in 1981. It was a momentous occasion for the actress, who won a Globes for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film for her role in Grey’s Anatomy eleven years ago. In her acceptance speech, Oh thanked her parents in Korean, saying “I love you” and bowing to them.

Oh’s charm never wore off, even towards the end of the ceremony. She continued clutching her award while hosting, and while this move is intended to be a light-hearted joke, it highlights the how momentous this Golden Globes is for the Korean-Canadian actress—a figure who has spent decades in the industry starring in memorable supporting roles to finally receive recognition for her work as a leading actor.

