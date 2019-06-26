Sandy Honig Shoots Outrageously Specific Stock Photos

This portfolio appears in VICE Magazine’s 2019 Photo Issue. With this issue we wanted to celebrate the absurd, the lighthearted, and the humorous. It’s important to take a break from the real world. As much as we need to be informed, engaged, and aware, we also need to laugh. We wanted to champion the people making art with a sense of humor. In today’s climate, there’s something nicely subversive about that. You can read more about our theme in the letter from our editor.



Check out an interactive version of the issue here, and why not subscribe to the magazine while you’re at it?

Videos by VICE

***

Sandy Honig is a New York-based photographer and comedian. She makes up one third of the comedy group Three Busy Debras (which just got picked up by Adult Swim and lists Amy Poehler as one of its executive producers) and hosts comedy shows all around town. Since humor is a big part of who she is, you should expect nothing less when it comes to her take on photography. For this issue she made new images and shared some archival from her stock image series SandyStock™.

When we asked Honig what, exactly, is SandyStock™, she emailed over some promotional copy: “SandyStock™ is a revolutionary new stock photo agency unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Unlike Getty Images and other agencies that gather their photos from unknown sources and pay off the creators, SandyStock™’s images are all shot in-house by our founder, Sandy Honig. This streamlines our process in getting you quality images at a ridiculous price. Custom stock imagery available upon request.”