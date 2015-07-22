Sang-moon Bae Must Leave PGA Tour to Serve Mandatory Military Service in South Korea

A South Korean court ruled Wednesday that Korean golfer Sang-moon Bae will have to leave the PGA Tour and return to South Korea for mandatory military service.

A two-year commitment to the military is required for all Korean males prior to turning 30—this due to the ongoing conflict with North Korea. There are certain ways to be declared exempt or unfit for service, including winning a medal in the Olympics, winning a gold medal in the Asian Games, and having a large tattoo––though being found guilty of getting a large tattoo for avoiding military service can be punishable with a three-year prison sentence. However, in Korean culture, men are characterized as lacking manhood if they attempt to avoid military service altogether.

There are also ways to defer the commitment until age 35. That’s what Bae was attempting to do when he used his residency in the United States to challenge the original ruling in February, which led to the long legal battle that ended on Wednesday.

Bae’s case is not the first time that the Korean military service requirement has become an issue for prominent athletes. At the 2010 Asian Games, current Texas Rangers outfielder Shin-Soo Choo led Korea to the gold medal game against Taiwan. Essentially Choo was playing for his future in the final. Had South Korea lost in the final, Choo would have had to go straight to the military. Instead, he went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs and a stolen base in the game and led Korea to a 9-3 victory over Taiwan.

Others have found ways to serve in the military so that it doesn’t interrupt their athletic career. Golfer KJ Choi fulfilled his military commitment before turning professional.

This issue has also come up in K-Pop, as Psy, known for his hit “Gangnam Style,” avoided the military by working at a software firm.