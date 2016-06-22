Get Lost in “Short Life,” Sannhet’s Hypnotic New Adult Swim Single

Sannhet’s a difficult band to describe, but we certainly love to try! Post-rock, post-metal, post-black metal, even—who cares what the genre tag is, the only thing that matters is that Sannhet fucking rules and we’ve got a brand-new song for you to check out right here (courtesy of the Adult Swim Singles Program 2016).

According to the band, the hypnotic, atmospheric “Short Life” was the first track that they wrote after they released their last album, Revisionist. The tune was recorded at Converse Rubber Tracks in Brooklyn, mixed by Ben Greenberg of Uniform, and is now available to stream below (peep the Adult Swim Singles site for a free download, too).