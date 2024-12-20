Santa Claus and The Grinch Just Got Into a Fistfight in Mexico Over Tips

Santa and The Grinch got into a fight in Mexico.

If you ever encounter a sentence like that, first, take a deep breath. Compose yourself, and then remind yourself, that several major North American cities are tourist hotspots that are filled with street performers whose qualification as a “performer” extends no further than the Party City costume they bought at a post-Halloween sale.

Keep that in mind as I tell you about a Santa and a Grinch in the Mexican municipality of Aguascalientes. Tensions rose when either Santa or The Grinch, no one is quite sure which, noticed that the other one had been receiving larger tips from the tourists taking in the many Christmas displays throughout the city square.

The “performer” who felt slighted by the many passersby confronted the other “performer.” One thing led to another and the battle of the century was underway.

The Grinch, the notorious hater of Christmas, was in a full-on fistfight with Santa Claus, the poster boy for Christmas if you completely ignore Jesus which most of us do even if we believe in him, if we’re just being honest with ourselves.

When the dust settled, the Grinch was taken away in handcuffs while Santa lay on the ground receiving medical assistance before, he too was taken away in handcuffs. ‘Tis the season.