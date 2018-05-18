10 killed in Santa Fe, Texas, high school shooting

Ten people were killed and another 10 were wounded in a mass shooting Friday morning at a high school in Santa Fe, Texas, authorities said.

The Associated Press identified the shooter as 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, citing law enforcement sources.

Pagourtzis, a student at the school, was taken into custody and another individual was detained. One police officer was injured.

At a press conference Friday afternoon, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the shooter used a .38 revolver and a shotgun, both of which had been purchased legally by the shooter’s father. Pagourtzis had no prior criminal record.

Explosive devices were also found inside the high school and in surrounding areas, according to Santa Fe police. Abbott told reporters that the shooter appeared to have made the explosive devices himself. Two homes were still being searched Friday afternoon, as was the shooter’s car, and it remained unclear how many explosives he had.

President Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, addressed the shooting late Friday morning.

“Unfortunately I have to begin by expressing our sadness and heartbreak over the deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School that just took place moments ago,” Trump said. “This has been going on too long in our country, too many years, too many decades now.”

The school was on lockdown early Friday and the Santa Fe Police Department confirmed to VICE News that authorities were responding to an “active situation” and described it as “critical.”

The local ABC affiliate reported that a student said the gunman walked into her art class around 7:30 a.m. and shot another student.

At least six people were transported to surrounding hospitals, according to Police Chief Walter Braun. A doctor from the University of Texas Medical Branch told ABC-13 they’d received three patients from the school: two adults and one person under 18 years old.

A SWAT team was deployed to the school and the ATF said early Friday that it was responding to the scene.

Assistant principal Cris Richardson told local news outlets that she was proud of the way the school handled the situation. A video from a CNN affiliate showed students led outside Santa Fe High School by police being asked to empty their backpacks.

Santa Fe is a small, rural community in Galveston County. The high school has about 1,000 students. The same school went on lockdown following false-alarm reports of an active shooter on Feb. 28.

Cover image: A woman prays in the grass outside the Alamo Gym, where parents wait to reunite with their kids following a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Texas. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)