Santos Escobar reportedly re-signs with WWE

Santos Escobar might not be leaving WWE after all. Earlier this week, Fightful Select reported Escobar’s contract was due to expire Monday at midnight. At the time, there was no new contract in place for him. The report noted “creative dissatisfaction” for the reason he wasn’t keen on staying. Then, on Tuesday, he was moved to the alumni section of the WWE website, usually indicating the release of a Superstar.

What’s the Deal with Santos Escobar and WWE?

All signs pointed to Escobar being done with WWE. However, that seems to have changed rather quickly. Per PWInsider, Escobar reportedly reached a new agreement with the sports entertainment giant on Tuesday. According to the report, they noted his dissatisfaction and gave him a “sizably larger offer.” Additional details about the offer, including the length of the contract, aren’t known. Letting his contract expire to get the internet talking would give Escobar leverage for a higher offer and, in his case, better creative.

Escobar is the leader of Legado del Fantasma with Berto, Angel, and Elektra Lopez. The faction was founded in 2020, shortly after Escobar’s debut with WWE. He was originally part of the NXT roster where he became the Cruiserweight Champion. His appearances this year have been sporadic, with only seven matches in 2025. His most recent televised appearance was AAA x WWE Worlds Collide in June. There, he teamed with the rest of LDF against El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano, and Psycho Clown.

Had Escobar not reached a new deal with WWE, it wouldn’t be the first release in 2025 or even in recent weeks. In August, Karrion Kross and Scarlett departed the company when their contract negotiations fell through. Then, last month, Andrade was suddenly released, allegedly due to disciplinary actions. He re-signed with AEW and appeared to attack Kenny Omega on last week’s Dynamite. This is his second stint in AEW following his departure in late 2023.

