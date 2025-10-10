Sara Landry Unveils High-Fashion ‘GIRLBOSS’ Music Video (Exclusive)

Self-made DJ/producer Sara Landry has unveiled a brand new single, “GIRLBOSS,” and accompanying video is a high-fashion musical catwalk that would make any New York Fashion Week designer envious.

Speaking about the new song, Landry said: “’GIRLBOSS’ is a bouncy bop for the girly-pops! I wanted to make a bouncy baddie track that makes me feel like a boss, so I did. I can’t wait to finally share this one with all of you!” Check out the video below, exclusively on Vice and Noisey.

Videos by VICE

To call the song “high-octane” almost feels like an understatement. The beat Sara has crafted here is infectiously incessant, and when paired with her unique vocal style, it makes for pure EDM Diva Energy.

Landry originally debuted “GIRLBOSS” during her debut Coachella set in April, sparking an outcry from fans for the track to be officially released. Those already familiar with Landry’s work will recognize it as a flawless entry into her catalog, and anyone hearing her for the first time will no doubt be instantly captivated. The track is now out everywhere, via Insomniac Records.

Next up for Sara Landry, she will be headlining a show at the groundbreaking Las Vegas Sphere venue, as part of the Insomniac x Tomorrowland present UNITY concert series, and it will be a historic event, as she is the first woman to do so.

See below for "Girlboss" music video credits:

For more information on Insomniac x Tomorrowland present UNITY and to purchase tickets, please visit www.unityxsphere.com.